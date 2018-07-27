CHICAGO (AP) – The last of four defendants in Chicago to plead guilty in the beating of a mentally disabled teenager that was livestreamed on Facebook has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Tesfaye Cooper pleaded guilty this month to committing a hate crime and aggravated kidnapping.

One of the suspects posted video online of the January 2017 attack, in which four African-Americans are seen taunting the bound-and-gagged white teen and using profanities against white people.

Authorities say the then-18-year-old victim has schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The ringleader in the attack, Jordan Hill, earlier pleaded guilty to the same charges as Cooper and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Tanisha Covington was sentenced to three years in prison and her sister, Brittany Covington, received four years of probation.