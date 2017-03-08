Lawmakers look at fighting prescription drug abuse in Missouri

State senators are pushing for a plan that would help fight prescription drug abuse in Missouri.

The bill put forward by Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater would create a new program under the state pharmacy board. The board could spend money and provide grants to promote safe use of medications and combat drug abuse.

It would not however, use the money to create a prescription drug-monitoring program that could track when prescriptions for opioids are written and filled. Missouri is currently the only state without such a system.

St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and several other counties have created their own prescription drug monitoring program that is set to go online next month.