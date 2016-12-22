Lawsuit seeks to stop campaign contribution limits

(KTRS) – In November Missouri voters approved limits on campaign contributions. Next week a judge could temporarily stop the caps from taking effect. A business group filed a lawsuit, saying the constitutional amendment unfairly keeps them from making some donations. The new rules cap contributions to individual candidates at $2,600 an election and donations to a […]

The new rules cap contributions to individual candidates at $2,600 an election and donations to a political part at $25,000 per election cycle. The judge is expected to hear arguments in the case on December 29.