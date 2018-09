St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Hundreds of Shop ‘n Save employees have received layoff notices.

The “St. Louis Post Dispatch” reports that at least 945 employees from ten St. Louis area stores and its Hazelwood Distribution Center have received layoff notices. This comes after Schnucks announced earlier this week that it will acquire 19 Shop ‘n Save stores. Layoffs are expected to begin in November.

Schnucks officials had said they would offer employment opportunities to Shop ‘n Save employees.