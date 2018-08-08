St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Tuesday’s Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive came down to the wire. With all 681 precincts reporting, incumbent Steve Stenger defeated challenger Mark Mantovani by 1157 votes, a margin of less than one percent:

During his acceptance speech, Stenger stated, “I want to thank all of St. Louis County. We have four more years, after of course, November. We don’t want to take anything for granted. We have another campaign in November. But, I look optimistically at that, and I look forward to working with everyone during this next campaign. Then, for four more years. Thank you.”

While Stenger sounded confident in the outcome, Mantovani hinted at a recount, citing a conversation he had with election officials who referred to the election equipment as “antiquated.”

While recounts are permitted in local elections when the margin is less than 1 percent, it is up to the losing party to submit that request.