Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) The B-17 Flying Fortress is regarded as the most famous bomber of World War II, and the “Madras Maiden” is one of only twelve still flying – with flight and tour opportunities available. Volunteer Captain, Bob Hill, stated at a press conference Monday “So the airplane is an educational outreach tool to provide historical flight experiences to the public. It’ll be here in St. Louis, next week, the 2nd and 3rd – Saturday and Sunday. The rides are what keeps the airplane flying and moving from city to city.” While the flight costs $450 per person, the airplane is open for tours free of charge at the end of each day. For more information, visit www.libertyfoundation.org.