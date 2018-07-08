Affton, MO (KTRS) After more than 5 decades, a local business is saying goodbye to the community by hosting a farewell party.

Tower Tee in Affton has been entertaining families with miniature golf, a driving range, and batting cages since 1963.

Owner Steve Lotz was asked if he had any parting words for his loyal customers: “If you’re really working on your golf game, think of Fred Shoemaker’s magic triangle. You’ve got three legs, you’ve got learning and fun. And they lead to effective performance. Don’t get too focused on the performance, because you won’t learn as much and you won’t have as much fun.”

Sunday’s farewell party featured local bands Rogers and Nienhaus, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, and That 80’s band. A memorabilia auction is scheduled for Monday. Registration begins at 9 am.