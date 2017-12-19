ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Louis-area doctor is accused of sexually abusing two women during pain clinic examinations. Authorities say 38-year-old Abhishek Jain of Maryland Heights has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sodomy. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney. He worked at Interventional Pain Management Services with offices in St. Louis and Florissant.

The incidents involved a 60-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman. They occurred in October. Police are asking for anyone else who may have been assaulted by Dr. Jain to contact them.