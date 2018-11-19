St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Corporate Executives are raising awareness for youth homelessness by sleeping outside in the cold.

On any given night in St. Louis, over 3,000 children wonder where they will sleep and ultimately seek refuge in abandoned buildings, cold corners, and in physically and mentally unsafe situations because they have no where else to go. Currently, Covenant House Missouri is the only provider of emergency shelter and transitional living programs for children ages 16 to 21 in the City of St. Louis.

Thursday, the facility hosted it’s annual “Sleep Out – Executive Edition” – where executives from local and national corporations slept outside and endured snow and cold weather to raise awareness for St. Louis’ youth homelessness issue.

The executives in attendance committed to raise $350,000. They have raised over $200,000 so far.