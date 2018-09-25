A John Burrows 8th grader from Florissant is getting National exposure with her singing on NBC. Thirteen-year-old Kennedy Holmes is on NBC’s “The Voice” and got to sing with her inspiration, Jennifer Hudson, who will also be her voice coach on the show. Approximately, seven million people watched The Voice last night. All four judges picked Holmes to continue on in the show. Holmes has performed at The Muny when she was 10 in Hair and she has sang the National Anthem at several Cardinal games. The winner of The Voice receives a million dollars and a Universal record deal.