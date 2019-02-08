St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A local man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to distributing more than 400 grams of Fentanyl and other charges.

39-year-old Larry Weeden Jr. entered the guilty plea Thursday.

The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant for an apartment in the 3700 block of Wisconsin in St. Louis City. Investigators recovered approximately 740 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of methamphetamine, six loaded semi-automatic pistols, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $46,000 in cash.

Sentencing is set for May 8th. Weeden could get life in prison for the intent to distribute charge, which also carries a ten-year mandatory minimum term due to the quantity of fentanyl involved.