Eureka, MO (KTRS) An area restaurant is reaching out to help those impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Michelle’s Bistro and Cafe in Eureka will offer free meals to affected government workers on Monday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. “We support them. We are behind them.” said owner Michelle Johnson.

Those patrons must present a government issued I.D. to receive a free meal.

Michelle’s Bistro and Cafe

104 S. Central Avenue Eureka, Missouri

636-938-5595

More information is available online at https://www.facebook.com/michelleseureka