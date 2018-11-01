(KTRS) St. Louis MO Expect longer voter lines Tuesday in this year’s mid-term elections. Election officials are preparing for the greater turnout. There are 52 issues to vote on this Ballot. Election officials say they are worried about long lines and reportedly are going to have more volunteers on staff. They say they will have more paper ballots, and, more tables and chairs for voters to sit at. Tuesday’s mid-term election is expected to be have the highest turnout in more than two decades. Election officials project that nearly 2.3 million Missourians will cast ballots. That’s nearly 55 percent of Missouri’s registered voters.