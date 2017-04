Loudon Wainwright III Talks About His Upcoming Performance At The Sheldon

Loudon Wainwright III will be performing at The Sheldon on Friday, April 21st. Before he performs, Loudon joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming performance and his career.

Loudon Wainwright III will be performing at The Sheldon on Friday, April 21st. Before he performs, Loudon joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming performance and his career.

By Brady Hempen