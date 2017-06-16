Louisiana Girl Hugging Officers Nationwide Visits Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana girl with a goal of hugging police officers in all 50 states has made it to Ferguson, Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Ferguson Police Department on Thursday to give everyone hugs. St. Louis Police Officers’ Association official Jeff Roorda invited Rosalyn to Ferguson after hearing about her mission. The girl visited officers in Springfield, Missouri, last week as part of her route through the Midwest.

Rosalyn’s mother, Angie Baldwin, says her daughter decided to make the nationwide trip after officers were killed in ambush attacks last year in Dallas and in her home state. She says her daughter told her God sent her on a mission “to spread love.”

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss gifted Rosalyn a teddy bear.