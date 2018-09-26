Ridesharing has already changed the way Americans depend on owning a car and how we get around cities – but now it’s time to take an even bolder step toward creating a new future of mobility. Today, Lyft is announcing Ditch Your Car, a program in St. Louis offering 50 St. Louisans more than $375 of transportation credit to give up their cars for 30 days from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6 in favor of getting around town via Lyft rides and the region’s public transit system, via a partnership with Metro and Citizens for Modern Transit.

Starting September 26, St. Louis residents will be able to register at www.ditchwithlyft.com/stlouis for the opportunity to receive credit towards Lyft and a monthly Metro pass.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge St. Louis residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” said Joe Schlichter, Market Manager, for Lyft St. Louis. “Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with Metro and Citizens for Modern Transit we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for St. Louis residents.”

“People shy away from trying new transportation options because of the fear of the unknown,” commented Kim Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are confident that those participating in the program will quickly learn just how easy it is to use both the public transit system and Lyft – and, all the associated benefits of doing so. When you couple transit with ridesharing the entire region is accessible.”

“The future of mobility is multimodal, and will include a network of transportation services that don’t require you to own a personal vehicle,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit. “Lyft is a wonderful complement to Metro Transit, especially for first-mile and last-mile trips, and we are excited to be a partner of this program and help show how anyone in the St. Louis region can enjoy a car-free lifestyle.”

Here’s how it works:

Sign up here (http://ditchwithlyft.com/StLouis). The 50 eligible people signed up will be chosen at random. Once chosen for the challenge, you’ll receive an email with the details of the program — and a “How to Ditch Kit” in the mail (including transportation credits!) Transportation credits include: Lyft credits (valued at $300), St. Louis Metro Transit one month pass (valued at $78). The Challenge starts October 8 and ends November 6.

Since day one, we’ve believed cities should be built around people, not cars or parking lots. Using a mix of multimodal options, it’s possible to rework cities and ditch personal cars. Lyft is committed to being a part of the solution to reduce congestion, carbon footprint and the pain points of personal car ownership in St. Louis.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its reliable and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities, as the first rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the regional transit advocacy organization in St. Louis, Mo., working to expand an integrated and affordable public transportation system. The organization represents 20,000+ riders, employers, academic institutions, and labor/community organizations. It spearheads feasibility studies; secures funding; addresses safety and security; creates programming to increase ridership; and understands that in addition to providing access/equality and building stronger communities, public transit is the sole means for some to get work and access needed goods. To learn more, visitwww.cmt-stl.org, call (314) 231-7272, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system which includes 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 83 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is one of five enterprises operated by Bi-State Development.