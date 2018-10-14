Judge Sarah Smith is one of three Illinois Army National Guard Officers selected to attend. She will graduate in 2020.

Smith is currently staff judge advocate of the Illinois Army National Guard .

The college is the Army’s top leadership school and grants a “master of strategic studies” degree to senior military and civilian leaders.

Smith’s military career includes a 2005 mobilization in response to Hurricane Katrina. She was chief of operational and administrative law in Kosovo and deputy staff judge advocate in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The war college was founded in 1901. Graduates include President Dwight Eisenhower and generals Omar Bradley, George Patton, Colin Powell, Norman Schwarzkopf and Tommy Franks.