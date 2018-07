Cahokia, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating after three teens were shot in the metro-east.

Investigators say the victims were gunned down around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Westwood Road in Cahokia. One of the victims, 15-year-old Traenez Brown Jr, died of his injuries. The two other victims are in critical condition.

There’s no word on a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).