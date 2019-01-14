Calverton Park, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide in Calverton Park. In a press release to KTRS News, shortly before 12:30 PM Sunday, an African-American male was found dead in a garage behind a residence on Williams Boulevard. His cause of death has not yet been determined. The man’s name is being held pending positive identification.

Numerous detectives are currently investigating this incident. The Major Case Squad is asking that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this case call 314-830-6039. Anyone with information relative to this case who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).