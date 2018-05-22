Alton, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad continues to investigate a double murder in the metro-east.

Investigators say police responded to a shooting at just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block Lawn Street in Alton. Upon arrival, two men were found dead inside of a residence.

The victims are identified as 30-year-old Elijah Ingram and 28-year-old Derrick Vaughn, both of Alton.

Investigators say they believe at least one of the victims knew the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext: 645 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).