Vinita Park, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating a double murder in Vinita Park.

Investigators say officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Penfield around 1 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old, black female and a 45-year-old, black male, dead. The names of the victim’s haven’t been released.

Investigators haven’t released information about a possible motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPPS (8477).