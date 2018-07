Hazelwood, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating a fatal shooting in Hazelwood.

Investigators say the victim was shot outside of the Knollwood Apartment complex Saturday night. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-244-7400 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.