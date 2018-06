Lincoln County, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating after a person was found inside of a burning car in Lincoln County.

Police say the victim was discovered in a vehicle fire near 100 Frenchman’s Bluff Lane in Troy at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).