Madison, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is investigating a murder in the metro-east.

Investigators say a man’s body was found inside of a parked car near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison at around 7 p.m. Monday. The victim had been shot to death. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on a motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7553.