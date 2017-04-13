Major Case Squad Activated in Metro East Murder

MADISON, ILL (AP) The Major Case Squad has been called in a case involving the death of a Madison, Illinois, man who was found lying by the side of a road this past weekend. Early Sunday, Madison Illinois Police responded to a call of a man lying on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203. The man was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Roberts of Madison. Roberts was unconscious at the time of his discovery and showed obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment, where he later died. The contact number for the Major Case Squad is 618-709-7753.