Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Major Case Squad Activated in Metro East Murder

Major Case Squad Activated in Metro East Murder

Local

Major Case Squad Activated in Metro East Murder

MADISON, ILL (AP) The Major Case Squad has been called in a case involving the death of a Madison, Illinois, man who was found lying by the side of a road this past weekend. Early Sunday, Madison Illinois Police responded to a call of a man lying on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route […]

Written by:
2017/04/13 5:22 PM
Major Case Squad Activated in Metro East Murder

MADISON, ILL (AP) The Major Case Squad has been called in a case involving the death of a Madison, Illinois, man who was found lying by the side of a road this past weekend. Early Sunday, Madison Illinois Police responded to a call of a man lying on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203.  The man was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Roberts of Madison. Roberts was unconscious at the time of his discovery and showed obvious signs of trauma.  He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment, where he later died. The contact number for the Major Case Squad is 618-709-7753.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!