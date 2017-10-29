Belleville, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad continues to search for the killer in the death of a teen in the metro-east.

Investigators say the body of 18-year-old Deveon L. Hunt was found in an alleyway near the intersection of West Main and South 76th streets in Belleville late Sunday night. Hunt had been shot.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. There’s no word of a motive or of any arrests.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Major Case Squad Command Post at (618) 212-1593 or Crimestoppers at 866-371- TIPS (8477.)