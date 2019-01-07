Pine Lawn, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide in Pine Lawn.

According to police, the North County Police Cooperative responded to a 911 shooting call in the 2500 block of Arden just before 8 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found the body of 61-year-old Naomi Miller, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police are searching for her vehicle, a Red 2014 Ford Escape with Missouri license plate CB2-Z7X. If you have any information, please contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4042 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477.)