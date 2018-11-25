A major winter storm is expected to hit parts of the Midwest Sunday.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow in parts of southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, southern Iowa, northern Missouri, and northwest Illinois, with some areas seeing 10 inches or more. The snow will be accompanied by winds of up to 45 mph, creating dangerous whiteout conditions on roads and interstates. Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible.

For the St. Louis region, this storm will bring windy conditions and falling temperatures, but not much snow. Rain showers move in around midday.. Rain will change to windblown light snow and flurries Sunday evening. Wind gusts through the evening will be 25-30mph. Only minor snow accumulations are expected.

An inch of snow is expected in Northern Montgomery County and Pike County, MO along with Pike and northern Greene Counties, IL. These counties are on the edge of the heavy snow that will more greatly impact communities to the north.