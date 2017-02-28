Man accused of killing brother in dispute over chores

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis man is accused of killing his brother in a dispute over household duties.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2l5vXKw ) reports that 48-year-old Antwain Hyche-El is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 51-year-old brother, Larry Barnes.

The shooting happened Sunday. Police say Hyche-El arrived at the home the men shared and they began arguing in the kitchen. Police did not specify which household duties spurred the argument.

Court documents say Hyche-El went to a bedroom, returned and shot Barnes several times. Hyche-El was arrested at the scene and is jailed without bond.