Man arrested for fatal Saturday shooting

2017/01/25 2:57 AM
( KTRS ) A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Belleville man over the weekend.

Authorities report that 23 yr old Kaleb Freeman has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 21 yr old Montrea Marshall.

Marshall was fatally shot Saturday afternoon outside an apartment in the 800 block of South Morrison Avenue in Collinsville, IL. Police say the two men planned to meet Saturday in Collinsville, where a friend of Marshall’s lived.

Shortly after the meeting, Freeman shot Marshall in the chest and fled the scene. Marshall was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Freeman was arrested Monday evening in Carbondale.

No further details have been released at this time.

