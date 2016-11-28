Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

( KTRS ) A man has been arrested after an 8 yr old missing girl was found dead in Southern Illinois. 53 yr old Glen Ramey, of Olney, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. T he body of the little girl was found dead on […]

