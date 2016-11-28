Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

( KTRS ) A man has been arrested after an 8 yr old missing girl was found dead in Southern Illinois. 53 yr old Glen Ramey, of Olney, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. T he body of the little girl was found dead on […]
53 yr old Glen Ramey, of Olney, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. T
he body of the little girl was found dead on the south side of Olney, about 120 miles southeast of St. Louis, on Wednesday night. The Illinois State Police announced Ramey’s arrest Sunday morning and said it was the result of work by the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force.
Police declined to say who reported Sabrina missing, or when.
At this time no further details have been released.
@550KTRS Should be “in connection with death of missing 8-year-old.” Headline makes it sound as though he missed the 8-year-old’s death.