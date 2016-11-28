Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

Local

Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

( KTRS ) A man has been arrested after an 8 yr old missing girl was found dead in Southern Illinois. 53 yr old Glen Ramey, of Olney, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. T he body of the little girl was found dead on […]

Written by:
2016/11/28 12:59 AM
Man arrested in connection with missing 8 yr olds death

( KTRS ) A man has been arrested after an 8 yr old missing girl was found dead in Southern Illinois.

53 yr old Glen Ramey, of Olney, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. T

he body of the little girl was found dead on the south side of Olney, about 120 miles southeast of St. Louis, on Wednesday night. The Illinois State Police announced Ramey’s arrest Sunday morning and said it was the result of work by the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force.

Police declined to say who reported Sabrina missing, or when.

At this time no further details have been released.

Tagged: , , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!