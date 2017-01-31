Man arrives at hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One male victim arrived at the hospital Monday night, in a private vehicle, in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the back. After investigation police say the shooting took place around 8:40 pm near the intersection […]
( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
One male victim arrived at the hospital Monday night, in a private vehicle, in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the back. After investigation police say the shooting took place around 8:40 pm near the intersection of Walton Ave and Hodiamont Tracks.
At this time no further details have been released, the investigation is ongoing.
