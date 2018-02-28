St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A Bellefontaine Neighbors man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at a Florissant restaurant.

On Tuesday, 54-year-old Neal Myers was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors allege that Myers shot two men inside of Show-Me’s Sports Bar and Grill on February 7. Forty-three-year-old Scott Beary of Winchester, was killed in the gunfire, leaving behind a wife and three children. The other victim survived his injuries from the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting stemmed from an argument over a dog’s weight.