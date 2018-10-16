The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 56-year-old Gregory Boston is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle in the death of 60-year-old Valerie Holliday. His bail is set at $500,000 cash-only.

Police found Holliday dead around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 in her home. Charging documents say Holliday had spoken to a relative in her home about an hour earlier and indicated that Boston was with her at the time.

Police stopped Holliday later that day at an ATM. Charging documents say he was “covered in blood and a knife was discovered inside the vehicle, along with other bloody items.”