Man Connected To Schnucks’ Shooting Found Dead

Ladue, MO (KTRS) Police say a man connected to the shooting at a Schnucks in Ladue was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man was discovered in a van in Richmond Heights just hours after the shooting. That van was seen fleeing the Schnucks parking lot after a woman was shot this morning. Police say the woman was entering the store on Clayton and Lindbergh to report for work around 5 a.m. when she was shot.
Police say they have not determined whether or not the victims were husband and wife, but do say they believe it was a domestic situation.
The woman is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.
