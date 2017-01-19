Man dead after traffic stop by Columbia cops

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound after a traffic stop in Columbia. Boone County Sheriff Sgt. Scott White says the confrontation began Wednesday afternoon when Columbia police pulled over a car. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports White said two females got out […]
