St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a domestic dispute in St. Charles.

Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Lynbrook Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man stabbed in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The victim’s wife was being questioned. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.