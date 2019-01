O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Police say around 11:45 a.m. Friday, an officer responded with a mental health professional for a “mental health follow-up” at the home of 64-year-old Dale Weich. Upon arrival at the residence in the 1000 block of Mission Hills Drive, police say Weich produced a gun and the officer was forced to shoot him.

Weich was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.