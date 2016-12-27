Man Dead Following Shooting In North City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was shot Monday night night in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests or a motive. This brings the murder count in St. Louis […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis.
Police say the victim was shot Monday night night in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests or a motive.
This brings the murder count in St. Louis to at least 182 for the year. There were 188 murders in St. Louis in 2015.
