Man Dies In Spanish Lake House Fire

Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following an overnight fire in Spanish Lake.

Firefighters were called to a burning home along the 11-thousand block of Criterion Avenue at just after 3 a.m. Thursday. When the fire was extinguished, investigators it was determined that an adult male was killed in the fire. He appears to be the only occupant of the home.

A neighboring home also suffered damage from the fire. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, pending notification of family.