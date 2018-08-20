St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in downtown Friday morning. According to police, a man was shot and killed around 11 o’clock just north of the City Garden. City police heard the shots and responded, where they found an armed man – who they took into custody without incident. The shooter and the victim have had disagreements in the past. They had an argument just before the shooting occurred. A stray bullet went through the window of a nearby hair salon, but no one was injured. 36-year-old Danny Keyes has been charged with first-degree murder.