St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after an attempted break in at a south St. Louis home.

Authorities say the man was allegedly trying to break into the home in the 4300 bock of Wallace Street Monday night when a resident fatally shot him.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. The resident hasn’t been charged, but was taken into custody for questioning.

According to the investigation, the resident knew the man.