St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after being shot in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim was gunned down at just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Maffitt. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 181 for the year. Last year St. Louis had a total of 188 murders.