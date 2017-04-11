Man Fatally Shot In North City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was gunned down late Monday afternoon along the 4800 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name has not been released. There’s no word of […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim was gunned down late Monday afternoon along the 4800 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released. There’s no word of any arrests or a motive.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 41 for the year.