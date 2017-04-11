Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Man Fatally Shot In North City

Man Fatally Shot In North City

Local

Man Fatally Shot In North City

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was gunned down late Monday afternoon along the 4800 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name has not been released. There’s no word of […]

Written by:
2017/04/11 9:41 AM
Man Fatally Shot In North City

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim was gunned down late Monday afternoon along the 4800 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released. There’s no word of any arrests or a motive.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 41 for the year.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!