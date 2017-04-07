Man Fatally Shot Outside Of North City Bar

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/04/07 8:35 AM
St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A man is dead after shots were fired outside of a north St. Louis bar overnight.

Police say more than two dozens shots rang out around midnight along Kossuth near Grand. One man was hit in the gunfire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 38 for the year.

