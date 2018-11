Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 3:30 AM CST November 22, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO A 51-year-old man is fatally struck in St. Charles last night around 11:30. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Michael L. Allbright of Fredericktown Missouri walked into the path of a Jeep Wrangler exiting onto Route K from Highway I-70. Allbright died on the scene. No traffic citations were written.