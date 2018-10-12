St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A north St. Louis man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of a quadruple shooting that claimed the lives of three adults and critically injured a child.

On Thursday, a jury found Jerome Leon Buress, Jr. guilty on several counts, including first-degree murder. In June of 2017, four people, including 7-year-old Deniya Irving were gunned down in north St. Louis. Her parents, Jessica Garth and Derrick Irving, and another adult, Julian Hayes, were killed.

Deniya was critically injured and was not expected to survive. In fact, there were discussions at the time about donating Deniya’s organs. After being on life support for months, the little girl survived and returned to school.