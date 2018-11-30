Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: November 30th 3:00 Am CST

(KTRS) St. Louis MO A St. Louis man is convicted of rape, burglary and kidnapping after a jury found him guilty yesterday for the assault against a Washington University Medical student. Prosecutors say a shirtless 28-year-old Jared Hurst broke into to the woman’s home in the Central West end back in 2016. Hurst repeatedly raped the woman and then fled with her cell phone. Hurst is scheduled to be sentenced February 1st, 2019. Hurst maintains his innocence