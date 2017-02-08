Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/02/08
Man in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a male in his 20’s, arrived at the hospital via private transportation with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and wrist. He has been listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say the shooting took place around 5:30 am Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Walton Ave in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

No further details have been released.

