(KTRS) ST. LOUIS A man is fatally shot during an altercation with North County Police. Authorities say they were called to Ruesta Drive in Spanish Lake for a disturbance Thursday evening. Officers arrived and noticed a man inside a car with a gun on the seat. A struggle occurred over police trying to get the gun. The man was shot and could not be revived. The vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Louis city. No officers were hurt. Crimes Against Persons is investigating.